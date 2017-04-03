Beyonce marks wedding anniversary with sweet video tribute to Jay Z
Fans were delighted at the clip, which comprised rare images of Beyonce and Jay Z throughout their relationship, featuring shots from their wedding day and the time they had matching ring finger tattoos inked. Grainy footage of the famous couple on holiday was used along with Beyonce showing off her baby bump from her first pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy.
