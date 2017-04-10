Amazon Developing 2 Children's Series With Hip-Hop Band The Roots

Amazon has teamed with Grammy -winning hip-hop band The Roots and their Passyunk Productions to develop an animated children's series, South Street Sounds , along with a live-action children's series. Both projects will be executive produced by The Roots' Tarik Trotter and Ahmir Thompson, their manager Shawn Gee for Philly Films, and Brian Sher for Category 5 Entertainment.

