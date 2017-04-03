Aloe Blacc helps launch "bold" contes...

Aloe Blacc helps launch "bold" contest to find up-and-coming musicians

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

Aloe Blacc is on the hunt for new talent. The "Wake Me Up" singer is teaming up with Kenneth Cole Fragrances for their "Find Your Bold" contest to discover new musicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) 20 hr Jlc 1,104
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Mon Wondering 2
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... Sun diekanye 11
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Apr 1 d pants 7
Intern for Chance The Rapper Mar 31 metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 30 Anonymous 38,718
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Mar 29 Freddy Rock 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC