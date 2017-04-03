Alicia Keys' two-year-old son can bea...

Alicia Keys' two-year-old son can beatbox

Genesis Ali Dean might only be two years old, but the young tot - whose father is hip hop artist and record producer Swizz Beatz - is already taking after is famous parents by showing off his musical talents in an adorable Instagram video. Swizz Beatz - real name Kasseem Dean - posted the video to his photo sharing account on Wednesday , which shows young Genesis sat on a couch and showing the world his beatboxing skills.

Chicago, IL

