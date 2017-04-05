A Minneapolis-area Prince pilgrimage a year after his death
In this Aug 28, 2016, file photo, a mural honoring the late Prince adorns a building in the Uptown area of Minneapolis. The one-year anniversary of the rock star, who died of an overdose at the age of 57, is April 21. MINNEAPOLIS - Prince's hometown of Minneapolis offers many places where fans can pay homage on the anniversary of his death, from his favorite record store to the humble house used in his Oscar-winning "Purple Rain" film.
