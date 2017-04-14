21 Savage Is the Unlikely Face of the New Class of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Though it's the birthplace of Young Thug, Gucci Mane, and OutKast, it seems like Atlanta is perpetually fighting to earn respect for its contributions to hip-hop. From "Player's Ball" to "Bad and Boujee," Atlanta hip-hop has long stood apart-musically and geographically-from contemporaries in New York and California, taking advantage of its relative isolation to come up with innovative new sounds.

