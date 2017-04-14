21 Savage Is the Unlikely Face of the...

21 Savage Is the Unlikely Face of the New Class of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Pordland Mercury

Though it's the birthplace of Young Thug, Gucci Mane, and OutKast, it seems like Atlanta is perpetually fighting to earn respect for its contributions to hip-hop. From "Player's Ball" to "Bad and Boujee," Atlanta hip-hop has long stood apart-musically and geographically-from contemporaries in New York and California, taking advantage of its relative isolation to come up with innovative new sounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) 2 hr USS LIBERTY 144
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Fri ERIC 29
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Wed Shutupzsquadz 38,725
News Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown? Apr 12 The Power Of Mast... 1
New single need honest feedback Apr 10 Cfrankdoe 1
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Apr 8 butters_ 1
News French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu... Apr 7 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,733 • Total comments across all topics: 280,315,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC