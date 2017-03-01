Zara Larsson: Female pop stars can 'n...

Zara Larsson: Female pop stars can 'never win'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Lush Life' hitmaker believes men get away with more "bad things" than women do and has slammed these double standards. She said: "Just those typical 'bad' ones, 'bad girls' doing 'bad things', when an equal number of men are doing the same things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) 12 hr Good for him 31
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Feb 25 Bryanheurta123 38,680
manager needed Feb 25 Homicide 1
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
Goonsspace Feb 17 Big Goon 2
Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these... Feb 16 The unknown 1
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Feb 16 Confry1 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC