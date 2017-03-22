Young volunteers win national award
A TEAM of young volunteers who are helping the NHS save thousands of pounds while keeping Hereford's night-time economy safe have won a national award. Seven young volunteers from Vennture's Lean on Me team, who are also students at Hereford Sixth Form College, attended a ceremony in London to receive the National Crimebeat Award.
