Young M.A Reveals She's Armed With 2 New EPs & Says Remy Ma Beef Is "Nothing New"

During an interview with L.A. Leakers on Power 106, Young M.A divulged she's dropping a new EP this month, which she called a "warm-up" for the Brooklyn firecracker's forthcoming album, Her Story In The Making . After her breakout single, 2016's "OOOUUU," turned her into one of rap's fastest rising stars, the 24-year-old has been spitting out track after track, culminating with her latest, "Kween," which dropped last Friday .

