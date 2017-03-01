Young M.A Reveals She's Armed With 2 New EPs & Says Remy Ma Beef Is "Nothing New"
During an interview with L.A. Leakers on Power 106, Young M.A divulged she's dropping a new EP this month, which she called a "warm-up" for the Brooklyn firecracker's forthcoming album, Her Story In The Making . After her breakout single, 2016's "OOOUUU," turned her into one of rap's fastest rising stars, the 24-year-old has been spitting out track after track, culminating with her latest, "Kween," which dropped last Friday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Feb 25
|Bryanheurta123
|38,680
|manager needed
|Feb 25
|Homicide
|1
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC