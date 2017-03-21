Wyclef Jean plans to sue the LAPD for handcuffing him
Wyclef Jean has vowed to "sue the LAPD" after he was handcuffed by officers in a case of mistaken identity. The 47-year-old musician took to his social media accounts to share video footage of him being stopped by cops on the side of the road.
