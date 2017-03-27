World Video Game Hall of Fame names 2...

World Video Game Hall of Fame names 2017 finalists

Read more: Canada.com

The World Video Game Hall of Fame's 2017 finalists span decades and electronic platforms, from the 1981 arcade classic "Donkey Kong" that launched Mario's plumbing career to the 2006 living room hit "Wii Sports," that made gamers out of grandparents. The hall of fame at The Strong museum in Rochester said Tuesday that 12 video games are under consideration for induction in May. They also include: "Final Fantasy VII," ''Halo: Combat Evolved," ''Microsoft Windows Solitaire," ''Mortal Kombat," ''Myst," ''Pokemon Red and Green," ''Portal," ''Resident Evil," ''Street Fighter II" and "Tomb Raider."

