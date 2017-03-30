With a Formationa and a Black Beatles...

With a Formationa and a Black Beatles,a Mike WiLL has made it

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Whenever Mike WiLL Made-It receives any praise for his work on Beyonce's anthemic "Formation," he thinks about all of the people who doubted he would ever work with the Grammy-winning pop star. "Back then, I was like, 'Man I could do something crazy for Beyonce.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Intern for Chance The Rapper 2 hr metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 23 hr Girl beat 38,718
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Wed Freddy Rock 1
News Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia Mar 27 WGAF 1
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... Mar 25 andet1987 43
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Mar 21 Not gay 2
ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06) Mar 21 MONEY MURPH 196
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC