Will Smith reunites with his Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air castmates
Will Smith has reunited with his castmates from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air more than 20 years after the show went off air. The Hollywood star joined his co-stars from the classic 90s TV comedy as they posed for a photograph, which was shared on social media by Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton.
