Will Smith reunites with his Fresh Pr...

Will Smith reunites with his Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air castmates

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Will Smith has reunited with his castmates from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air more than 20 years after the show went off air. The Hollywood star joined his co-stars from the classic 90s TV comedy as they posed for a photograph, which was shared on social media by Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia 17 hr WGAF 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 25 Xenile Xam 38,715
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... Mar 25 andet1987 43
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Mar 21 Not gay 2
ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06) Mar 21 MONEY MURPH 196
Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07) Mar 21 MONEY MURPH 3,566
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... Mar 20 Kmrafs 9
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC