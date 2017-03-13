will.i.am suffers wardrobe malfunctio...

will.i.am suffers wardrobe malfunction on The Voice

The 41-year-old musician suffered an embarrassing last-minute manhood-bearing mishap before performing his new track 'Fiyah' on the British TV show, which meant he had to readjust himself in front of the full glare of the studio crowd. The hip-hop star - whose real name is William Adams - told fans off-camera, according to The Sun newspaper: "S**t sorry my fire popped out.

Chicago, IL

