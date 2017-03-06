will.i.am happy Cheryl's happy

The Black Eyed Peas star insists he "doesn't know" if his pal has given birth to her first child yet, but is pleased that, after her failed marriages to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, thinks are going very well between her and Liam Payne. Speaking on 'Loose Women', he said: "I don't know if she has had the baby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.