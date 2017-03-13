What convinced Dave Chappelle to host "Saturday Night Live"?
After walking away from a $50 million deal for "Chappelle's Show" on Comedy Central in 2005, Dave Chappelle is making a comeback with a three-part Netflix special that premieres Tuesday. In a rare interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, the comedian revealed why he decided to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time in November 2016.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|1 hr
|Tupelo Mississippi
|6
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|12 hr
|Jaden
|38,708
|New Litty🔥🔥🔥 Track! Cal...
|13 hr
|Jerry
|1
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Mar 15
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mar 13
|sonu
|1
|Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ...
|Mar 12
|Lolly
|1
|Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte...
|Mar 10
|MoodMusic
|1
