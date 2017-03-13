What convinced Dave Chappelle to host "Saturday Night Live"?

After walking away from a $50 million deal for "Chappelle's Show" on Comedy Central in 2005, Dave Chappelle is making a comeback with a three-part Netflix special that premieres Tuesday. In a rare interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, the comedian revealed why he decided to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time in November 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.