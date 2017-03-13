What convinced Dave Chappelle to host...

What convinced Dave Chappelle to host "Saturday Night Live"?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

After walking away from a $50 million deal for "Chappelle's Show" on Comedy Central in 2005, Dave Chappelle is making a comeback with a three-part Netflix special that premieres Tuesday. In a rare interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, the comedian revealed why he decided to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time in November 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... 1 hr Tupelo Mississippi 6
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 12 hr Jaden 38,708
New Litty🔥🔥🔥 Track! Cal... 13 hr Jerry 1
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 15 That Guy 89
News Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa... Mar 13 sonu 1
News Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ... Mar 12 Lolly 1
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... Mar 10 MoodMusic 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC