'Weekend Update' to air on ... Thursd...

'Weekend Update' to air on ... Thursdays?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Home

NBC said Tuesday that four episodes of "Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update" will air Thursdays, at 9 p.m., starting Aug. 10. Michael Che and Colin Jost, who anchor the segment, will be joined by other "SNL" cast members, the network said. "Weekend Update" has ventured away from its late-night turf into prime time before, but political tumult makes it an especially ripe opportunity for the faux newscast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 10 hr Xenile Xam 38,706
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Wed That Guy 89
News Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa... Mar 13 sonu 1
News Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ... Mar 12 Lolly 1
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... Mar 10 MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... Mar 9 Mustang 2
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,076 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC