'Weekend Update' to air on ... Thursdays?
NBC said Tuesday that four episodes of "Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update" will air Thursdays, at 9 p.m., starting Aug. 10. Michael Che and Colin Jost, who anchor the segment, will be joined by other "SNL" cast members, the network said. "Weekend Update" has ventured away from its late-night turf into prime time before, but political tumult makes it an especially ripe opportunity for the faux newscast.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|Xenile Xam
|38,706
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Wed
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mar 13
|sonu
|1
|Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ...
|Mar 12
|Lolly
|1
|Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte...
|Mar 10
|MoodMusic
|1
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|Mar 9
|Mustang
|2
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|Mar 5
|Good for him
|31
