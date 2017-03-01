'Watch Me' rapper Silento stuck in UA...

'Watch Me' rapper Silento stuck in UAE over business dispute

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The American rapper known for his hit song "Watch Me " has been stopped from leaving the United Arab Emirates over a business dispute. A court ruling issued against Silento in the city of Al Ain and seen by The Associated Press on Thursday orders the 19-year-old Atlanta artist to pay a local promoter 300,000 dirhams after he did not perform two scheduled shows.

