Watch: Jason Derulo shares colorful new video for 'Swalla' ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? In February, R&B singer Jason Derulo released a new track featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.