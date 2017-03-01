Watch Bruno Mars dancing with himself in new "That's What I Like" video

In the visual , directed by Bruno and Jonathan Lia , the singer busts some impressive moves while interacting with pop-up animation illustrating the song's story -- images appear of a New York City skyline on the line "got a condo in Manhattan" and Cadillac wheels arrive when Bruno sings about jumping in a Cadillac, little animated Brunos even show up to "sing" background vocals. "That's What I Like" current sits at number 4 on Billboard 's Hot 100.

