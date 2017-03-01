US rapper Silento has passport seized over UAE dispute

A U.S. rapper known for his hit song "Watch Me " has had his passport seized by authorities in the United Arab Emirates over a business dispute. State-owned daily The National first reported on the case, saying a court in the city of Al Ain imposed the travel ban on rapper Silento after promoter Makki Taj El Sir Abdel Halim accused him of failing to appear at shows he booked.

