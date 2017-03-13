Trump's Budget Blueprint Sets Regulatory Posture
The full Budget will be released later this spring and will include the administration's specific mandatory and tax proposals, as well as a full fiscal path. According to the Trump administration, the Blueprint eliminates and reduces hundreds of programs and focuses funding to redefine what the administration believes is the proper role of the Federal Government.
