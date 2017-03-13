Trump's Budget Blueprint Sets Regulat...

Trump's Budget Blueprint Sets Regulatory Posture

The full Budget will be released later this spring and will include the administration's specific mandatory and tax proposals, as well as a full fiscal path. According to the Trump administration, the Blueprint eliminates and reduces hundreds of programs and focuses funding to redefine what the administration believes is the proper role of the Federal Government.

