The Weeknd's "Party Monster" Claims #1 At Rhythmic Radio
Up two places from last week's position, "Party Monster" takes #1 on the strength of its ~5,329 tracking week spins . It seizes the throne from Big Sean's "Bounce Back," which falls to #2 after a second, non-consecutive week at #1.
