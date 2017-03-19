The Weeknd's "Party Monster" Claims #...

The Weeknd's "Party Monster" Claims #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Up two places from last week's position, "Party Monster" takes #1 on the strength of its ~5,329 tracking week spins . It seizes the throne from Big Sean's "Bounce Back," which falls to #2 after a second, non-consecutive week at #1.

Chicago, IL

