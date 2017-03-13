The Weeknd rents out cinema for date with Selena Gomez
The 'Can't Feel My Face' singer was joined in his hometown of Toronto, Canada with the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' singer and the pair kept themselves to themselves by hiring out an entire movie theatre to watch 'Get Out'. An assistant reportedly went to the theatre earlier in the day to book the experience, which would have cost them about $1,500 plus tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|5 hr
|DARKxBLACK
|38,707
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Mar 15
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mar 13
|sonu
|1
|Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ...
|Mar 12
|Lolly
|1
|Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte...
|Mar 10
|MoodMusic
|1
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|Mar 9
|Mustang
|2
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|Mar 5
|Good for him
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC