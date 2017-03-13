The Weeknd rents out cinema for date ...

The Weeknd rents out cinema for date with Selena Gomez

The 'Can't Feel My Face' singer was joined in his hometown of Toronto, Canada with the 'Heart Wants What It Wants' singer and the pair kept themselves to themselves by hiring out an entire movie theatre to watch 'Get Out'. An assistant reportedly went to the theatre earlier in the day to book the experience, which would have cost them about $1,500 plus tax.

