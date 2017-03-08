The stars who can't escape their most...

The stars who can't escape their most famous roles

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

It's every budding actor's dream - a starring role in a TV show or film that becomes a major hit. But then they try to move on - and find that their iconic character just won't let them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 1 hr Generic Negro 38,691
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... Fri MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... Mar 9 Mustang 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 6 Random 87
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
manager needed Feb 25 Homicide 1
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,491,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC