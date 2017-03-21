The Latest: Los Angeles sheriff apolo...

The Latest: Los Angeles sheriff apologizes to Wyclef Jean

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Feb. 17, 2015 file photo, Wyclef Jean appears at the Diesel Black Gold fashion show in New York. Jean says he was unfairly detained by authorities in Los Angeles County after being mistaken for a robbery suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... 15 hr Not gay 2
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 16 hr Xenile Xam 38,713
ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06) 23 hr MONEY MURPH 196
Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07) 23 hr MONEY MURPH 3,566
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... Mon Kmrafs 9
RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video) Mon BlurryVisionFilms 1
News X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic... Mon newguy 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC