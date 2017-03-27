The Latest: Another arrest in shooting involving Fetty Wap
In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities have made an arrest stemming from a Sunday, March 26, 2017, shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown of Paterson, leaving several people wounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|17 hr
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia
|Mon
|WGAF
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 25
|Xenile Xam
|38,715
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Mar 25
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC