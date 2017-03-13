Suge Knight Jr. Talks Father's Upcomi...

Suge Knight Jr. Talks Father's Upcoming Trial & Death Row Biopic

Currently, Suge Knight sits behind bars waiting on trial regarding the 2015 murder of his friend Terry Carter during a confrontation at a Compton burger stand. As Knight claims self-defense, reports say that the moment is rooted over his depiction in N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton .

