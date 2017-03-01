Student aid requests for immigrants up in 2017
The prospect of stricter immigration enforcement did not discourage undocumented students in California from applying for financial aid to attend a college or university in the state. This year's volume of on-time applications filed by undocumented students seeking Cal Grants or other state assistance exceeds the number submitted in 2016, according to preliminary data from the California Student Aid Commission.
