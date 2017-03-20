Star Wars, Game of Thrones and other themes to be performed at Lander's Collage Concert
Presented by Lander's Department of Music, the dynamic program features rapid-fire performances by the university's premier music ensembles and soloists. Audiences can expect to hear themes from James Bond, Downtown Abbey, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Game of Thrones, Green Acres, Lawrence of Arabia, Pink Panther, Star Wars and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|9 hr
|Kmrafs
|9
|RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video)
|11 hr
|BlurryVisionFilms
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|13 hr
|Xenile Xam
|38,709
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|17 hr
|newguy
|1
|New Litty🔥🔥🔥 Track! Cal...
|Sun
|Jerry
|1
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Mar 15
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mar 13
|sonu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC