Singer Trey Songz declines plea offer...

Singer Trey Songz declines plea offer in assault case

11 hrs ago

This Oct. 28, 2016 file photo shows Trey Songz performing during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia. Trey Songz has declined to accept an offer that would have reduced a felony assault charge stemming from a concert appearance in Detroit to a misdemeanor.

