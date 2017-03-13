Singer John Legend opens up about sup...

Singer John Legend opens up about supporting his wife through her battlea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

FEBRUARY 28: Model Chrissy Teigen and actor/singer/executive producer John Legend attend WGN America's "Underground" Season Two Premiere Screening at Regency Village Theatre on March 1, 2017 in Westwood, California. The model recently opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Luna, and husband John Legend has been there for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 2 hr DARKxBLACK 38,707
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 15 That Guy 89
News Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa... Mar 13 sonu 1
News Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ... Mar 12 Lolly 1
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... Mar 10 MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... Mar 9 Mustang 2
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC