Sia and Pink team up on new track, "Waterfall"
Sia and Pink are joining their powerhouse vocals on a brand new track. The song, called "Waterfall," is the debut single by Norwegian songwriting and producing duo Stargate and it'll be available everywhere on March 10. Sia co-wrote the dancehall-inspired track with Stargate, Diplo and producer Jr. Blender , and later brought Pink on board to complete the song.
