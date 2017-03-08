Sia and Pink team up on new track, "W...

Sia and Pink team up on new track, "Waterfall"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

Sia and Pink are joining their powerhouse vocals on a brand new track. The song, called "Waterfall," is the debut single by Norwegian songwriting and producing duo Stargate and it'll be available everywhere on March 10. Sia co-wrote the dancehall-inspired track with Stargate, Diplo and producer Jr. Blender , and later brought Pink on board to complete the song.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... 24 min Mustang 2
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 18 hr Lgt gang 38,681
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 6 Random 87
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
manager needed Feb 25 Homicide 1
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
Goonsspace Feb 17 Big Goon 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,850 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC