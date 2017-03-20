Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoy romantic date at aquarium
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed a romantic date at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday . The loved-up couple, who started dating earlier this year, documented their date via social media, with the 'Party Monster' singer posting a series of videos and snaps of their day out on his Instagram Story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|5 hr
|Kmrafs
|9
|RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video)
|7 hr
|BlurryVisionFilms
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|9 hr
|Xenile Xam
|38,709
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|14 hr
|newguy
|1
|New Litty🔥🔥🔥 Track! Cal...
|Sun
|Jerry
|1
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Mar 15
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mar 13
|sonu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC