Salt-N-Pepa: We're 'here to stay'

The hip hop trio - consisting of Cheryl 'Salt' James, Sandra 'Pepa' Denton, and Deidra 'Spinderella' Roper - were one of the first all female rap groups when they formed in 1985, and despite a brief split between 2002 and 2007, the group insist they're not quitting the music business any time soon. Pepa, 50, said: "A lot of our fans, they always say Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella was the soundtrack to their lives ... We're just not going anywhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.