Robin Thicke's son 'begged' for police

Robin Thicke's six-year-old son "begged" for police to be called because he didn't want to spend time with his dad. The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker was due to visit six-year-old son Julian last month, but the youngster's nanny called 911 while they sat in his mother Paula Patton's car at a Malibu park with a court-appointed monitor asking for them to intervene because the 39-year-old singer was breaching the terms of a restraining order by being too close and refusing to leave.

