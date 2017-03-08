Robin Thicke's son 'begged' for police

Robin Thicke's son 'begged' for police

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Robin Thicke's six-year-old son "begged" for police to be called because he didn't want to spend time with his dad. The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker was due to visit six-year-old son Julian last month, but the youngster's nanny called 911 while they sat in his mother Paula Patton's car at a Malibu park with a court-appointed monitor asking for them to intervene because the 39-year-old singer was breaching the terms of a restraining order by being too close and refusing to leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 3 hr yoyoyo 38,682
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... 7 hr MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... Thu Mustang 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 6 Random 87
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
manager needed Feb 25 Homicide 1
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC