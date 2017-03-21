Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her...

Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' 'Bates Motel' Sex Scene

There are 1 comment on the HollywoodLife story from 15 hrs ago, titled Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' 'Bates Motel' Sex Scene. In it, HollywoodLife reports that:

The only thing better than watching Rihanna's guest appearance on 'Bates Motel' was seeing her refuse to watch her own performance, especially her 'weird' sex scene! RiRi took to Instagram Live on March 20 when her episode debuted to explain why she just couldn't watch it! Rihanna , 29, may be one of the toughest women we know, but that doesn't mean she can't be a little freaked out by watching herself on TV - especially when it comes time to view an "intimate" moment. RiRi was so uncomfortable watching the sex scene she filmed during her guest appearance on Bates Motel that when the episode debuted on March 20 the queen took to social media to share her unbelievable pain with anyone who would listen.

Christians In Name Only

Philadelphia, PA

#1 2 hrs ago
If the sex scene with her partner on "Bates Motel" was too traumatic for her to watch then I suggest her future appearances only be on the show's spinoff - "Masturbates Motel."
Chicago, IL

