Review: Ed Sheeran shows vast talent in new album 'Divide' - Fri, 03 Mar 2017 PST
Singer Ed Sheeran's new album, "Divide," is a bit like the singer himself: in flux. He shoots out a dozen, vastly different songs that showcase his tremendous musical ability, from misty ballads to hip-hop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Feb 25
|Bryanheurta123
|38,680
|manager needed
|Feb 25
|Homicide
|1
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC