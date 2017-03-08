Rayna who?: "The O.C."'s Rachel Bilso...

Rayna who?: "The O.C."'s Rachel Bilson and "Empire"'s Kaitlyn Doubleday head to "Nashville"

With Rayna Jaymes now dead and buried, Nashville is taking a bit of a breather after Thursday night's mid-season finale. In the meantime, CMT is beefing up the cast with the addition of two new actresses, on the heels of the departure of the show's star Connie Britton .

