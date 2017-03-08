Rapper Waka Flocka Flame found not guilty of gun charges
A lawyer for rapper Waka Flocka Flame says a jury has found his client not guilty of charges filed after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag during a security scan at Atlanta's airport. The rapper, whose real name is Juaquin Malphurs, was arrested in October 2014.
