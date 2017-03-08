R&B singer's next single will be Indi...

R&B singer's next single will be India's answer to Bruno Mars' 24K Magic

Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

"The video for my next song, I got Your Money, depicts a narrative of how the protagonist is a rich boy and has a lot of girls going crazy for him, as he's got the treasure ," says singer/songwriter Thomson Andrews, "He is okay with that fact as well until he realises that the one girl he truly loves actually turns out to be a gold digger and cheater, and so he dumps her. He walks away trying to bring a positive change to his life."

