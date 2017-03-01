Puja committee highlighted as one of the judges' favourites for this year's Pride of Swindon Awards
A TEAM of volunteers behind one of the most colourful celebrations in town have been highlighted as one of the judges' favourites for this year's Pride of Swindon Awards. The Saraswati Puja Committee has made the judges' shortlist for this year's awards for their hard work and dedication throughout the year in delivering the Sarasawati Puja which this year marked its fifth year.
