Prince's devastated ex-wife opens up ...

Prince's devastated ex-wife opens up on how the tragic deaths of ...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The devastated ex-wife of Prince has spoken about her life with the singer and how the death of two babies drove them apart, ahead of the anniversary of his tragic death. Mayte Garcia was just 16 when she met the 32-year-old music genius and married him six years later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... 13 hr Rap Hop 5
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Fri DARKxBLACK 38,707
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 15 That Guy 89
News Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa... Mar 13 sonu 1
News Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ... Mar 12 Lolly 1
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... Mar 10 MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... Mar 9 Mustang 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,655,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC