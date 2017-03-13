Princea s ex-wife Mayte Garcia says P...

Princea s ex-wife Mayte Garcia says Prince never got over the death of their son

P rince 's first wife Mayte Garcia is opening up about her marriage to the music icon and the loss of their newborn son, which she says her husband never got over. In her upcoming memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince , excerpted in this week's issue of People , the onetime teen dance prodigy remembers Prince's reaction to seeing their son Amir for the first time.

