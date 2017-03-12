Pregnant Ciara 'Thankful For God's Grace' After Car Accident
Pregnant singer Ciara has tweeted to assure fans that she and her baby are both fine after a recent auto accident. She was driving and tried to make a left turn when another vehicle struck her auto on the passenger side - and while photos showed Ciara walking and talking on the phone immediately after the accident, we still anxious about whether she and the baby would be okay following the incident.
