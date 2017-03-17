Pharrell Williams will advertise a $3...

Pharrell Williams will advertise a $3,600 Chanel 'man bag' - why it might actually sell

7 hrs ago

Singer Pharrell Williams has become the first male face of the Chanel bag, due to air as part of a major worldwide campaign on April 3, Women's Wear Daily recently reported , joining a growing number of rappers to model gender-neutral clothing and womenswear. He is pictured sporting the new-season's "Gabrielle" Chanel tote.

Chicago, IL

