Pharrell Williams is decorated by France for services to the arts
The US singer was given the prestigious insignia of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters by Audrey Azoulay at a ceremony near the Louvre. "France is the centre of art," declared the Grammy-winning Happy singer, as he posed for photographs with his medal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|9 hr
|Random
|87
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|Sun
|Good for him
|31
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Feb 25
|Bryanheurta123
|38,680
|manager needed
|Feb 25
|Homicide
|1
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC