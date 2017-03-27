NWA, Bowie among latest Library of Co...

NWA, Bowie among latest Library of Congress recording preservations

The Library of Congress will preserve the recordings of 25 additional artists and personalities in the National Recording Registry, including hip-hop group NWA's "Straight Outta Compton" album, Judy Garland's single, "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" album and Barbra Streisand's 1964 single, "People." "The Registry additions each year are always an eclectic mix, which is appropriate given that it should mirror our richly diverse and ever-changing recorded sound heritage," Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden told CNN Wednesday, following the release of the 2016 list.

