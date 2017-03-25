Nicki Minaj Rocks Her Sexiest Look Ever In Latex Lingerie For 'Light My Body Up' Video
Hot, hot, hot! Nicki Minaj is clearly trying to make sure that the 'Light My Body Up' music video is just as hot as the track itself. One of the ways she's accomplishing that goal is with an outfit that lights up her body with latex and mesh.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|9 hr
|Xenile Xam
|38,715
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|18 hr
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|Mar 20
|Kmrafs
|9
|RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video)
|Mar 20
|BlurryVisionFilms
|1
