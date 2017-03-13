Nicki Minaj destroyed by fans over tw...

Nicki Minaj destroyed by fans over twerking 'fail'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The Super Bass singer put on her best twerking display while rocking a barely there outfit in a video shared on Instagram. The rapper and singer was performing his hit One Dance on his Boy Meets World Tour, which Nicki is supporting him on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 9 min TRUE DAWG 38,702
News Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa... 22 hr sonu 1
News Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ... Sun Lolly 1
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... Mar 10 MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... Mar 9 Mustang 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 6 Random 87
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC